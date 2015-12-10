FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lloyds says Court rules in favour of company regarding ECNs
December 10, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Lloyds says Court rules in favour of company regarding ECNs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group Plc

* Court found unanimously in group’s favour that a capital disqualification event, as defined in conditions of ECNs, has occurred

* welcomes this unanimous decision from court of appeal

* Judgment gives group right, subject to conditions, to redeem any series of ECNs at par or (in relation to certain series) a make-whole price ( regulatory call right)

* Remains intention to call those ECNs listed in RNS dated 16 December 2014 using regulatory call right

* Will also request that temporary suspension of ecns from official list be lifted by financial conduct authority

* Continues to consider its options in relation to remaining series of ECNs, notes time elapsed since december 2014 stress test Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

