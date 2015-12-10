FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Serendex announces strategic review and future financing
December 10, 2015 / 1:22 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Serendex announces strategic review and future financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Serendex Pharmaceuticals A/S :

* Received commitment from Sorana A/S to subscribe for shares in a planned rights issue

* Extended credit facility provided by Sorana A/S by 6.0 million Danish crowns ($880,000) in order to strengthen company’s financial position

* Sorana commits to subscribe for shares in a share issue with pre-emptive rights for existing shareholders in Serendex

* Existing working capital is expected to be sufficient only until end of Jan. 2016

* Expects to enrol first patients in ARDS phase IIb clinical trial before end of 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8196 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

