BRIEF-Serendex Pharmaceuticals rights issue resolved

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Serendex Pharmaceuticals A/S :

* Rights issue resolved and prospectus approved

* Share capital will be increased with up to nominally 14,904,599.5 Danish crowns ($2.19 million) by the issuance of up to 149,045,985 new shares with nominal value of 0.1 crown

* Subscription price in rights issue is 0.75 Norwegian crowns per offer share

* Gross proceeds after redemption of debt will be minimum 15 million Danish crowns and maximum 49.7 million crowns, corresponding to net proceeds after cost of 11.1 million crowns to 45.6 million crowns

* Subscription period commences on Dec. 16, 2015 and expires at 16:30 hours (CET) on Jan. 4, 2016 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 6.8170 Danish crowns)