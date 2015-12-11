FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Adocia and Lilly report positive results of study on BioChaperone Lispro U200
#Market News
December 11, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Adocia and Lilly report positive results of study on BioChaperone Lispro U200

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Adocia SA and Eli Lilly and Company :

* Announces the successful completion of a preliminary Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating BioChaperone Lispro U200, a concentrated formulation of BioChaperone Lispro, the ultra-rapid formulation of insulin lispro licensed to Lilly

* Adocia receives a $10 million milestone payment from Lilly after successful completion of this clinical pilot study

* BioChaperone Lispro U200, a BioChaperone Lispro formulation at twice the standard insulin concentration, met all pre-specified endpoints, delivering an ultra-rapid profile equivalent to BioChaperone Lispro U100 in an initial pilot study Source text: bit.ly/1Y0YZYU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

