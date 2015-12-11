FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Raisio ceases Southall site production, terminates 99 employments
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 11, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Raisio ceases Southall site production, terminates 99 employments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Raisio Oyj :

* Raisio has completed the consultation process started at the beginning of Oct. 2015 regarding the future of its Southall factory in the UK

* At the beginning of 2016, part of the Southall production will be transferred to Raisio’s Newport site and part will be outsourced

* Southall site production will cease by end of Q1 2016, resulting in termination of 99 employments

* Records write-downs in Q4 of some 4.5 million euros ($4.93 million) and some 7 million euros as arrangement expenses related to closure of Southall site Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9137 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
