BRIEF-Orexo says gets Abstral milestone payment, takes SEK 62 mln charge in Q4

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Orexo AB

* Says receives MGBP 5 milestone payment for Abstral in Europe and records OX-MPI non-cash impairment charge of MSEK 62

* Says still considers OX-MPI an attractive asset and will continue the dialogue with potential partners, however as part of the annual impairment assessment it has been decided to fully write down the value of the asset

* Says both events will have full financial impact in the fourth quarter of 2015