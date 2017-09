Dec 11 (Reuters) - Attendo Group AB IPO-ATTENDO.ST:

* Joint global coordinators have exercised over-allotment option in full

* Following exercise of over-allotment option, principal shareholder holds 29.3 million shares in Attendo, corresponding to about 18.3 pct of total number of shares

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)