BRIEF-Schneider Electric's sale of Juno Lighting to generate capital loss of about $300 mln

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Schneider Electric SE

* Announces it has obtained all required regulatory approvals and subsequently finalized the sale of Juno to Acuity Brands, Inc for a consideration of about $385 million (about 350 million euros)

* Says the transaction will generate a capital loss of up to $300 million (about 270 million euros)

* Such loss will be excluded from the basis of calculation for Schneider Electric’s 2015 dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)