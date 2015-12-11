FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Schneider Electric's sale of Juno Lighting to generate capital loss of about $300 mln
December 11, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Schneider Electric's sale of Juno Lighting to generate capital loss of about $300 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Schneider Electric SE

* Announces it has obtained all required regulatory approvals and subsequently finalized the sale of Juno to Acuity Brands, Inc for a consideration of about $385 million (about 350 million euros)

* Says the transaction will generate a capital loss of up to $300 million (about 270 million euros)

* Such loss will be excluded from the basis of calculation for Schneider Electric’s 2015 dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
