BRIEF-Publity intends to increase its EUR 20 mln 3.5 pct convertible bond 2015/2020
December 11, 2015 / 7:57 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Publity intends to increase its EUR 20 mln 3.5 pct convertible bond 2015/2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Publity AG :

* Intends to increase its 20 million euros ($21.91 million) 3.5 pct convertible bond 2015/2020

* To increase volume of its 20 million euros 3.5 pct convertible bond issued in Nov. 2015 by further private placement of up to 10 million euros with institutional investors

* Under assumption that volume of convertible bond is increased to 30 million euros, it would be convertible in up to 638,297 shares of Publity at an initial conversion price of 47.00 euros

* Proceeds from transaction are planned to be used for co-investments as part of Publity’s joint ventures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9127 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
