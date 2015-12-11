FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Software
December 11, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Formpipe sells consulting business in Denmark

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Formpipe Software AB :

* Signs agreement with KMD A/S on sale of its consulting business for customer-specific solutions for Danish authorities

* Initial purchase price amounts to 3.2 million Danish crowns ($470,484.45)

* An additional payment of up to 3.5 million crowns, will fall out based on a few specific objectives for business in 2016

* Divested business includes employees and existing customer contracts and transition to KMD takes place immediately

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8015 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

