BRIEF-AI Airports International to make final repayment of EUR 0.0052 per share/certificate

Dec 11 (Reuters) - AI Airports International Ltd :

* Will make a final repayment of capital to shareholders and certificate holders in amount of 0.0052 euros ($0.0057) for each eligible share or certificate

* Total amount of all capital repayments distributed to AI shareholders and certificate holders increases to 5.2752 euros per share or certificate

* This will be final capital repayment, subsequent to which company will be dissolved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)