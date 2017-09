Dec 10 (Reuters) - Warehouses Estates Belgium SCA :

* Reports FY operating income 13.8 million euros ($15.1 million) compared to 12.8 million euros a year ago

* FY net income is 13.7 million euros compared to 11.4 million euros a year ago

* Announces gross dividend of 3.44 euros per share, same as last year Source text: bit.ly/1Qy9gWH Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9137 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)