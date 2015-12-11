FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 11, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Marine Harvest to build a new feed factory in Scotland, sees new shipping segment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest Asa says:

* Marine Harvest to build a new greenfield feed factory in Scotland

* The investment is estimated to approximately GBP 80 million and will be phased over the years 2016-2018, with approximately 95% of the capital expenditure falling within 2017-2018.

* Marine Harvest says factory is expected to have a total capacity of around 170,000 tonnes of feed, with potential for further expansion.

* The investment is subject to acquiring land, obtaining relevant permissions and consents.

* The construction phase is planned to commence in 2017 and expected completion of the feed plant during the first

* half of 2018.

* Marine Harvest says investment is expected to yield good results, with a capital return target in range of 15%.

* Says decision is based on the success of the feed factory at Bjugn in Norway.

* Marine Harvest says to consider expanding business activity into service vessels.

* There are a substantial number of vessels operating in connection with Marine Harvest today. These vessels are for example work boats, well boats and feed boats.

* Marine Harvest sees this as an opportunity to streamline production and cut costs associated with the area.

* Marine Harvest will now explore in detail the options within this business segment and we will hire a COO within “Marine Harvest Shipping” in 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

