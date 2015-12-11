FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KBC Groep repays all outstanding debt to government 5 years ahead of schedule
#Financials
December 11, 2015 / 7:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-KBC Groep repays all outstanding debt to government 5 years ahead of schedule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - KBC Groep NV :

* Repays all outstanding debt to government five years ahead of schedule

* Will pay back to Flemish regional government full outstanding tranche of 2 billion euros ($2.19 billion) of state aid

* Will pay a penalty of 50 pct, before end of this year

* Repayment is made possible thanks to KBC’s robust capital position, and was approved by both the National Bank of Belgium (NBB) and the European Central Bank (ECB)

* Says following repayment capital buffers still well above minimum capital requirements of ECB and NBB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9141 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
