December 11, 2015 / 7:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bellway says will build 10 pct more homes in year ending July 31 

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Bellway Plc :

* Trading Update relating to the 18 week period from 1 August 2015 to 6 December 2015

* Reservation rate has increased by 12 pct to 165 homes per week (2014 - 147 per week) in period.

* Housing completions for full year to 31 July 2016 are expected to increase by around 10 pct

* Average selling price of completions in current financial year is expected to rise by around 10 pct.

* Operating margin is expected to rise to at least 21 pct in current financial year, contributing to a further anticipated improvement in return on capital employed

* Customer demand has continued to be robust throughout usually quieter summer months

* Has spent 235 million stg on land and land creditors in period (2014 - 233 million stg) and has heads of terms agreed on a further 4,500 plots (30 November 2014 - 4,400 plots)

* Final dividend of 52 pence per ordinary share (2014 - 36.0 pence), if approved at today’s AGM, will be paid to shareholders on 13 january 2016

* annual general meeting and trading update

* Group has made an excellent start to current financial year

* Group’s disciplined growth strategy should lead to volume growth of around 10 pct in year ending 31 July 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

