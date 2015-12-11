BRIEF-Proxima Capital calls for vote on JKX board revamp

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Proxima Capital Group Inc:

* Proxima requisitions general meeting to restore value at JKX

* will be writing a letter to shareholders of JKX in due course to set out further details of our turnaround proposal

* Proposed two candidates to represent it on board, namely Vladimir Tatarchuk, CEO PCG and Vladimir Rusinov, Managing Director PCG

* Proposes paul Ostling to be chairman, Tom Reed to be CEO, Russell Hoare to be CFO