BRIEF-Proxima Capital calls for vote on JKX board revamp
December 11, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Proxima Capital calls for vote on JKX board revamp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Proxima Capital Group Inc:

* Proxima requisitions general meeting to restore value at JKX

* will be writing a letter to shareholders of JKX in due course to set out further details of our turnaround proposal

* Proposed two candidates to represent it on board, namely Vladimir Tatarchuk, CEO PCG and Vladimir Rusinov, Managing Director PCG

* Proposes paul Ostling to be chairman, Tom Reed to be CEO, Russell Hoare to be CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

