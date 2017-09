Dec 11 (Reuters) - Realia Business SA :

* Signs deal to refinance its debt with Puffin Real Estate Lda, CF Aneto and Goldman Sachs International

* Says debt to be refinanced totals 802.8 million euros ($878.9 million)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9137 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)