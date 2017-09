Dec 11 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Plc :

* Rights issue - successful placement of rump

* Joint global coordinators for rights issue have procured acquirers for 23,394,491 new shares for which valid acceptances were not received, at a price of 505 pence per share