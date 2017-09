Dec 11 (Reuters) - Mosenergo PJSC :

* Says decreases its stake in OGK-Investproekt LLC to 45 pct from 90.5046 pct

* Says stake in OGK-Investproekt was sold to OGK-2 , deal value was 2.82 billion roubles ($40.51 million) Source text - bit.ly/1Y1Qz3s , bit.ly/1jST1qd

Further company coverage: ($1 = 69.6050 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)