BRIEF-Cembra Money Bank: reduction of maximum interest rate with no impact on 2015 results
December 11, 2015 / 2:37 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cembra Money Bank: reduction of maximum interest rate with no impact on 2015 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Cembra Money Bank AG :

* Reduction of maximum interest rate will have no impact on results for current financial year 2015

* Bank is expecting reported EPS of between 4.70 Swiss francs ($4.78) and 4.90 Swiss francs for 2015 as announced previously

* In order to mitigate potential consequences, bank has defined a set of measures which will be introduced in short and medium term

* It is expected that impact for business year 2016 will be limited

* It will have on like for like basis compared to mid-point of 2015 EPS guidance range (4.80 Swiss francs) estimated negative impact on EPS of 10 pct or 0.47 Swiss francs respectively, when fully phased in over next 36 months

* Will reassess if necessary its pay-out target range in due course in order to ensure a sustainable dividend policy Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9842 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

