Dec 11 (Reuters) - Mls Multimedia SA :

* Increases share capital by 1.4 million euros ($1.54 million) from capitalization of retained earnings

* Says share capital is divided into 12.4 million shares of euro 0.48 nominal value per share

Source text: bit.ly/1RebIDm

($1 = 0.9098 euros)