December 11, 2015 / 7:06 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Vivendi to abstain from voting on converting Telecom Italia savings shares into ordinary shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) -

* Vivendi decided that it will abstain from voting on the resolution related to the plan to convert telecom italia savings shares into ordinary shares at the telecoms operator’s shareholders meeting to be held on december 15, 2015

* Vivendi questions the fairness of the proposed conversion ratio. In particular, the group is not convinced that the cash payment of 9.5 euro cents required to convert a saving share into an ordinary share is fully justified

* Vivendi notes the absence of a fairness opinion with respect to the holders of ordinary shares, who would be significantly diluted in this transaction. (Paris newsroom, paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com email; +33 1 4949 5452)

