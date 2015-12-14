FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tiger Brands to divest its 65.7 pct shareholding in TBCG to Dangote Industries
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 14, 2015 / 5:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tiger Brands to divest its 65.7 pct shareholding in TBCG to Dangote Industries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Tiger Brands Ltd

* Agreement between Tiger Brands and Dangote Industries limited and withdrawal of cautionary

* Parties have reached agreement regarding terms of a “transaction”

* DIL will provide tbcg with an immediate cash injection of n10 billion (r0.7 billion)

* Tiger co will divest of its 65.7 pct shareholding in TBCG to DIL for $1, write off its shareholder loans to TBCG with an approximate value of r0.7 billion

* Former directors of TBCG, namely Messrs Olakunle Alake, Arnold Ekpe and Asue Ighodalo have agreed to rejoin board of TBCG

* tiger Brands and Dangote Industries Limited (“DIL”) (collectively, “ parties”) have been in discussions in respect of Tiger Brands’ shareholding in TBCG

* Transaction will ensure that TBCG is maintained as a viable going concern, able to retain its employees and meet its obligations to its stakeholders

* Given losses that have been sustained by tbcg since its acquisition by tiger brands, transaction will have a positive impact on tiger brands’ earnings in future

* Will assume and settle outstanding debt guaranteed on behalf of TBCG, amounting to n5.6 billion (r0.4 billion) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.