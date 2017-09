BRIEF-Oerlikon wins large orders for latest staple fiber technologies

Dec 14 (Reuters) - OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon :

* Oerlikon’s manmade fibers segment wins large orders for latest staple fiber technologies

* Manmade fibers segment received a number of large orders totaling more than 50 million Swiss francs ($50.75 million) for their Oerlikon Neumag staple fiber plant engineering technologies

* Orders were placed by key customers in Europe and Asia, outside China, for production of staple fibers

