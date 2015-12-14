FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Walter Meier proposes dividend payout of CHF 2.00 per share
#Switzerland Market Report
December 14, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Walter Meier proposes dividend payout of CHF 2.00 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Walter Meier AG :

* Concludes focus on climate technology - dividend payout now 2.00 Swiss francs ($2.03) per share

* Proposed dividend payout of 2.00 Swiss francs per share from 2015 onward

* Due to currency discounts and a drop in volume, all key figures recorded for 2015 financial year will be down on 2014

* Is expecting its results to recover slightly in 2016, with currency turmoil in market likely to settle down and various measures to improve operational efficiency due to be taken over coming months

Source text - bit.ly/1P1qxb0

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9853 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
