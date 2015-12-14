FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wolford H1 after tax result swings to loss of EUR 0.9 mln
December 14, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Wolford H1 after tax result swings to loss of EUR 0.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Wolford AG :

* Revenue increase and positive operating results expected for entire year 2015/16

* Confirms its original target of generating a further increase in revenues and once again concluding current financial year with positive operating results

* Reported significant revenue growth in first six months of current financial year, with revenues up 9.1 pct to 79.24 million euros

* Revenue growth was 3.1 pct when adjusted for currency effects

* Half-year operating results (EBIT) of -0.28 million euros were below prior-year figure (H1 2014/15: 3.17 million euros)

* When adjusted to take account of all one-off effects, EBIT in first half of current financial year actually rose by 2.63 million euros

* H1 earnings after tax totaled -0.90 million euros compared to 1.38 million euros in previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

