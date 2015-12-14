FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EuKedos shareholder Arkigest exercises 4.0 million warrants
December 14, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-EuKedos shareholder Arkigest exercises 4.0 million warrants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - EuKedos SpA :

* Shareholder Arkigest Srl exercises 4.0 million warrants “Warrant A Eukedos 2015” for total value of 3.6 million euros ($3.94 million)

* As a result of warrant conversion Arkigest will increase its stake in Eukedos to 46.35 percent

* Arkigest does not intend to launch a takeover bid on Eukedos shares

* Arkigest signed an agreement to sell 6.75 percent of Eukedos share capital after warrant conversion in order to be exempted from the obligation to launch a takeover bid on Eukedos shares

Source text: bit.ly/1NkmVhH Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9127 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

