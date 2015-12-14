FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pihlajalinna acquires Itä-Suomen Lääkärikeskus
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 14, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pihlajalinna acquires Itä-Suomen Lääkärikeskus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Pihlajalinna Oyj

* Pihlajalinna acquires Itä-Suomen Lääkärikeskus

* Subsidiary company Pihlajalinna Terveys Oy has agreed to acquire from current owners over 90 pct of all shares of Itä-Suomen Lääkärikeskus Oy

* Net debt-free value of acquisition target is 6.8 million euros ($7.45 million)

* Transaction price will be paid fully in cash when acquisition is completed

* Itä-Suomen Lääkärikeskus is currently in a demerging process

* Demerger is expected to come into force on Jan. 1, 2016

* Acquisition is expected to come into force by end of Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9132 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.