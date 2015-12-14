FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shell sees reduction of about 2,800 jobs after BG deal
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
December 14, 2015 / 10:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Shell sees reduction of about 2,800 jobs after BG deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Shell

* Reg-Royal Dutch Shell: Shell updates on its intentions for Shell-BG combination 

* Expectation is that BG’s business would be integrated into Shell’s businesses

* With regards to office footprint rationalisation in UK, Shell will, following deal completion, undertake a comprehensive review during course of 2016

* Deal remains on track for completion in early 2016.

* Expects BG restructuring will be required to achieve expected benefits of recommended combination

* Reductions are in addition to previously announced plans to reduce Shell’s headcount and contractor positions by 7,500 globally.

* Currently expects an overall potential reduction of about 2,800 roles globally across combined group, or approximately 3 pct of total workforce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

