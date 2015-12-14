FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Azimut Holding buys Ri Toowoomba
December 14, 2015 / 12:08 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Azimut Holding buys Ri Toowoomba

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Azimut Holding SpA :

* Signs binding sale and purchase agreement to acquire entire capital of Ri Toowoomba (RIT) via its Australian subsidiary AZ Next Generation Advisory Pty Ltd (AZ NGA)

* Agreement includes a share swap of 49 percent of RIT’s equity for AZ NGA shares and their progressive buy back over next ten years

* Remaining 51 percent stake will be paid to founding partners in cash over a two years period

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
