BRIEF-Azimut Holding buys Ri Toowoomba

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Azimut Holding SpA :

* Signs binding sale and purchase agreement to acquire entire capital of Ri Toowoomba (RIT) via its Australian subsidiary AZ Next Generation Advisory Pty Ltd (AZ NGA)

* Agreement includes a share swap of 49 percent of RIT’s equity for AZ NGA shares and their progressive buy back over next ten years

* Remaining 51 percent stake will be paid to founding partners in cash over a two years period

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)