BRIEF-PSG Konsult says to object to tax assessment made by SARS

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Psg Konsult Ltd

* PSG life will object to, dispute and contest tax assessment from South African Revenue Service (SARS)

* Does not expect this dispute to have a negative impact on company’s current dividend payout policy to shareholders

* SARS has decided to classify and treat certain investments on basis that contradicts senior counsel and independent expert tax advice received by co

* Assessment includes alleged normal tax payment shortfall of r113 million plus interest of r86 million, understatement penalties of r169 million