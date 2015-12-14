FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Entra: details regarding purchase of office part of Oslo City
#Financials
December 14, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Entra: details regarding purchase of office part of Oslo City

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Entra ASA :

* Announces details regarding acquisition of the office part of Oslo City

* Says on Nov. 6 Entra and Steen & Strøm AS signed an unconditional share purchase agreement with DNB Kjøpesenter og Hotell AS confirming acquisition of all shares in Oslo City Kjøpesenter AS, owner of Oslo City

* Entra will acquire offices and Steen & Strøm shopping center

* Parking basement will be held 50/50

* Closing is expected by year-end 2015

* Entra’s share of property value is about 1.65 billion Norwegian crowns ($190.00 million) of 5 billion crowns total property value

* Says will finance transaction through existing debt facilities  Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6842 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
