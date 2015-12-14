FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Klepierre enters into agreement to acquire Oslo City shopping center
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 14, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Klepierre enters into agreement to acquire Oslo City shopping center

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Klepierre :

* Enters into an agreement to acquire Oslo City, downtown Oslo’s leading shopping center

* Announces that Steen & Strøm, its 56.1 pct controlled Scandinavian subsidiary, has signed a sale and purchase agreement, jointly with Entra, to acquire Oslo City

* Both partners will acquire holding company that owns Oslo City for a total consideration of 528 million euros ($578.6 million)

* Steen & Strøm will be buying 67 pct of Oslo City holding company for 344 million euros, and Entra will acquire remaining 33 pct

* Impact of transaction on Klépierre’s consolidated loan-to-value will be limited to circa 50 bps

* Closing expected by year-end 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9125 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.