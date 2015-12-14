FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Blackstone, GSO Loan Financing eyes fund raising
December 14, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Blackstone, GSO Loan Financing eyes fund raising

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Blackstone / GSO Loan Financing Ltd

* Statement re intention to raise additional capital

* In line with the Company’s growth strategy and in light of the continued attractive investment and funding environment, the board of the Company announces that it is considering raising additional capital through an issue of shares.

* Any fundraise will be subject to market conditions and further details will be announced in due course. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)

