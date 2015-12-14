FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Orava Asuntorahasto to offer new shares
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 14, 2015 / 7:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Orava Asuntorahasto to offer new shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Orava Asuntorahasto Oyj :

* Plans to offer up to 4 million shares to a limited number of institutional investors and to itself

* Price of offer shares will be finally determined based on offers received from institutional investors in a book-building process

* Company and Carnegie Investment Bank AB have set initial price range of offer shares at 9.70 - 10.50 per offer share

* Purpose of offering would be, among others, to raise capital for further growth in accordance with the company’s strategic goals

* Offer shares correspond about up to 50.24 pct of all the shares and voting rights of the company immediately prior to the offering

* Offer shares would not be entitled to dividend distributed by company in 2015  Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.