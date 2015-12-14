BRIEF-Orava Asuntorahasto to offer new shares

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Orava Asuntorahasto Oyj :

* Plans to offer up to 4 million shares to a limited number of institutional investors and to itself

* Price of offer shares will be finally determined based on offers received from institutional investors in a book-building process

* Company and Carnegie Investment Bank AB have set initial price range of offer shares at 9.70 - 10.50 per offer share

* Purpose of offering would be, among others, to raise capital for further growth in accordance with the company’s strategic goals

* Offer shares correspond about up to 50.24 pct of all the shares and voting rights of the company immediately prior to the offering

* Offer shares would not be entitled to dividend distributed by company in 2015  Source text for Eikon:

