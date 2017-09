Dec 14 (Reuters) - Bioorganic Research And Services SA :

* Unit BBD Biophenix SL signs contract with the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences in United States to carry out toxicological studies on zebra fish

* Agreement value does not exceed 9.86 pct of company’s turnover

Source text: bit.ly/1O4nqjA

