Dec 14 (Reuters) - Guinness Nigeria Plc :

* Says agreed acquisition of distribution rights to Diageo PLC’s International Premium Spirits (IPS) brands in Nigeria

* The consideration for the transaction is approximately 2.35 billion naira

* Guinness Nigeria will also take over various assets including current inventory of Diageo Brands Nigeria Limited