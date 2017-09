Dec 14 (Reuters) - Bonifiche Ferraresi SpA :

* Says 2.2 million shares subscribed in capital increase, for total value of 31.8 million euros ($34.81 million), corresponding to 99.52 percent of the shares offered

($1 = 0.9134 euros)