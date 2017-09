Dec 14 (Reuters) - Heba Fastighets AB :

* Acquires retirement home in Farsta

* Transfer date is June 1, 2016

* Underlying property value is about 254 million Swedish crowns

* Tenant Vardaga AB has signed a 15-year lease with an annual rent of about 12.1 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

