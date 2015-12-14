FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Delta and KLM announce codeshare partnership with Jet Airways
December 14, 2015 / 12:01 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Delta and KLM announce codeshare partnership with Jet Airways

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM SA :

* Delta Air Lines and KLM announce codeshare partnership with Jet Airways via Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

* Effective March 27, 2016 and subject to government approvals, Delta and KLM customers will be able to connect through Amsterdam Schiphol onto Jet Airways’ new daily flights to New Delhi and Mumbai

* Jet Airways will also codeshare on KLM-operated flights to 30 European destinations Source text: klmf.ly/1m0C2DX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

