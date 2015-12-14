FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Aedes sells 80.29 pct stake in Nova Re to Sorgente SGR
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 14, 2015 / 1:23 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Aedes sells 80.29 pct stake in Nova Re to Sorgente SGR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Aedes SIIQ SpA :

* Signs preliminary binding agreement to sell its 80.29 percent stake in Nova Re to real estate investment fund Tintoretto Comparto Akroterion

* Tintoretto Comparto Akroterion is a unit of real estate investment fund Tintoretto, which is managed by Sorgente SGR

* Price of transaction for stake in Nova Re is 2.8 million euros ($3.07 million)

* Sorgente SGR will launch a takeover bid on Nova Re

* Nova Re is valued at 0.2593 euro per share

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9119 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.