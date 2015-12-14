FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Is GSYO participates in capital increase of its unit Ortopro Tibbi Aletler
December 14, 2015 / 4:23 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Is GSYO participates in capital increase of its unit Ortopro Tibbi Aletler

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Is Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS :

* Participates capital increase of its unit Ortopro Tibbi Aletler by 25 million lira ($8.35 million)

* Unit Ortopro Tbbi Aletler’s share capital was increased from 5.3 million lira to 16.6 million lira through private placement for Is Girisim by limiting pre-emptive rights of other shareholders

* Company pays 12.5 million lira of 25 million lira and to pay the remaining amount in the next two years

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9930 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
