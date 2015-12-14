BRIEF-Is GSYO participates in capital increase of its unit Ortopro Tibbi Aletler

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Is Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS :

* Participates capital increase of its unit Ortopro Tibbi Aletler by 25 million lira ($8.35 million)

* Unit Ortopro Tbbi Aletler’s share capital was increased from 5.3 million lira to 16.6 million lira through private placement for Is Girisim by limiting pre-emptive rights of other shareholders

* Company pays 12.5 million lira of 25 million lira and to pay the remaining amount in the next two years

