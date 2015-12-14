FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Getinge says buys Stericool
December 14, 2015 / 4:23 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Getinge says buys Stericool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Getinge AB

* Says Getinge Infection Control enters into low temperature market with acquisition of Stericool and exclusive distribution agreement with TSO3

* Says Stericool has its headquarters and manufacturing site in Ankara, Turkey, with a total of 20 employees

* Says consolidation of Stericool into Getinge Group will take place from January 1, 2016

* Says net sales in 2016 is estimated at 25 MSEK and EBITDA is expected at 4.5 MSEK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
