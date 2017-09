Dec 14 (Reuters) - Wereldhave NV :

* Completes sale of office building ‘Le Cap’ in Saint Denis, Paris

* Building was sold for total net proceeds of 50 million euros ($55.2 million)

* Represents a net exit yield of 5.6 pct Source text: bit.ly/1mk1mVN Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9067 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)