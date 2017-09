Dec 14 (Reuters) - CNP Assurances :

* Signs definitive agreement to acquire majority stake in Geosud

* Transaction will be finalized during Q1 of 2016

* Geostock will retain a minority shareholding of 2 pct, while Total and Ineos will transfer their entire stake of 56.07 pct and 13.93 pct respectively Source text: bit.ly/1m1CpxQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)