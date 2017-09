Dec 15 (Reuters) - Orior AG :

* Strategic partnership with Tofutown signed

* Orior and Tofutown have signed a licensing and cooperation agreement

Beginning March 1, 2016, Orior's nature gourmet products will be exclusively produced and marketed by Tofutown for Luxembourg, Austrian and German markets