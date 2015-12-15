FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Compagnie des Alpes FY net profit up 18.3 pct at 30 mln euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 15, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Compagnie des Alpes FY net profit up 18.3 pct at 30 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Compagnie des Alpes SA :

* Reports FY operating profit of 66.9 million euros ($73.8 million) versus 60.7 million euros a year ago

* FY net profit group share is 30.0 million euros versus 25.4 million euros a year ago

* Board of directors will ask the shareholders at their annual meeting on March 10, 2016 to approve the distribution of a dividend of 0.40 euros per share

* For financial year 2015/2016, business dynamic is expected to remain positive

* 2018 target for divisional EBITDA of 35 pct for the ski areas division remains Source text: bit.ly/223yW2R Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9069 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

