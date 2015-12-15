FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tetragon Financial Group announces final result of tender offer
December 15, 2015 / 7:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tetragon Financial Group announces final result of tender offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Tetragon Financial Group Ltd :

* Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited announces final results of its tender offer to purchase Tetragon Financial Group Limited non-voting shares

* In accordance with terms of offer, Master Fund has accepted for purchase 5,999,999 TFG non-voting shares at a purchase price of $10.00 per share

* A total of 19,472,989 TFG non-voting shares were properly tendered and not withdrawn at purchase price of $10.00 per share

* Master Fund will promptly make payment for shares validly tendered and accepted for purchase, which is expected to occur on or about December 18, 2015

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

