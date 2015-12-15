FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Docdata and Assa Abloy reach agreement on the sale of the IAI group
December 15, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Docdata and Assa Abloy reach agreement on the sale of the IAI group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Docdata NV :

* Docdata and Assa Abloy reach agreement on the sale of the IAI group

* IAI group will be acquired by Assa Abloy Nederland Holding

* Agreement values company at an enterprise value of 22 million euros ($24.3 million) as per Oct. 31, 2015

* Completion of transaction is anticipated to occur on Dec. 22, 2015, which would result in cash proceeds for Docdata of about 23.1 million euros

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9066 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

