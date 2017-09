Dec 15 (Reuters) - NKHP :

* Prices IPO at 512 roubles a share, close to upper end of price range

* BELCARRA SERVICES LIMITED raised in IPO 3.7 billion roubles ($52.29 million), sold 10.8 pct NKHP shares

* Under IPO results company free float will be more than 30 pct including existing minority shareholders Source text: bit.ly/1SYDGki

Further company coverage: ($1 = 70.7650 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)